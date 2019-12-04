Clouds increase ahead of our next chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a day of sunshine, clouds will gradually increase overnight and tomorrow ahead of our next weather system that will bring rain for the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: W 5 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 61
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 49
THIS WEEK: Tomorrow will begin with sunshine but clouds will blanket the Mid-South before the day is over followed by rain developing well after midnight. Friday morning will be cloudy with rain over much of the Mid-South. Showers will exit around or shortly after midday with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch with slightly higher amounts in some areas.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and falling temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 50s during the early morning hours and fall into the 40s during the afternoon with overnight lows ending up the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
