Convenience and driver’s license could be a bad mix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security experts are raising new concerns about just how safe the driver’s license system is in Tennessee.
Waiting for your number to be called at a Driver Service Center can seem like an eternity.
It’s why people like Cindy Dawson use the state’s website for things like renewing a driver’s license, ordering a duplicate or changing their address. But could that convenience come at a price?
In Arizona drivers use Service Arizona to do the same things, and scammers took advantage of the site to obtain copies of peoples drivers licenses and open up fake bank accounts.
Security expert Bruce McCully says what happened in Arizona could easily happen to Tennesseans.
“On the dark web you can buy a social security number, tools for hacking, you can buy all sorts of stuff,” said McCully.
McCully gives the Tennessee website a 4 out of 10.
Right now if someone has the correct information, they can pretend to be you and get a copy of your driver’s license.
“And then once I have your driver’s license, not only do I have a photo of you, but I have your signature," said McCully.
That signature can be used to open up a fake bank account in your name.
McCully says sending a text message or e-mail where someone has to prove its actually says sending a text message or e-mail where someone has to prove it’s actually them, would make it even safer.
“I’m just disappointed that there’s no way to tell that the person logging in is really the person logging in," said McCully.
A spokesperson for the state says steps have been taken to keep people safe. However, for security reasons, the department won’t comment about specific changes it has made.
