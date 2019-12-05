Developer seeking $1.9M PILOT to redevelop Midtown building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local company is seeking a $1.9 million PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, to redevelop a vacant Midtown building.
According to the pilot request, the building at 1750 Madison Avenue would include $12 million in renovations.
It would create four retail units on the ground floor and the top five floors will have 52 apartments.
The former medical office building has been vacant for seven years.
Some of the features of the apartments include floor to ceiling glass in the living rooms, in unit laundry.
There would also be a parking lot for each bedroom.
Construction on the project is scheduled to be completed in early 2021.
