Former employee charged with embezzlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former contractor employee is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer.
Memphis Police arrived at Diversified Builders on Crestview Drive Wednesday and detained 38-year-old Elizabeth Osborn.
According to her former employer, Osborn embezzled over $300,000 with forged checks from the company while she worked there.
The employer said he was going over year-end books when he noticed discrepancies in the book keeping.
Osborn is charged with Theft of Property Over $250,000 and forgery over $250,000.
