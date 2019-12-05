Former employee charged with embezzlement

Former employee charged with embezzlement
Former employee charged with embezzlement (Source: Shelby County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 5, 2019 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 3:06 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former contractor employee is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer.

Memphis Police arrived at Diversified Builders on Crestview Drive Wednesday and detained 38-year-old Elizabeth Osborn.

According to her former employer, Osborn embezzled over $300,000 with forged checks from the company while she worked there.

The employer said he was going over year-end books when he noticed discrepancies in the book keeping.

Osborn is charged with Theft of Property Over $250,000 and forgery over $250,000.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.