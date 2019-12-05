Hendricksen, N. Fla. visit Austin Peay

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Taylor, Eli Abaev and Reginald Gee have combined to score 47 percent of Austin Peay's points this season and 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For North Florida, Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, J.T. Escobar and Garrett Sams have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all North Florida scoring, including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games.