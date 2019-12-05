Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored 15 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M 72-43 for their 31st consecutive home victory. Tennessee owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Volunteers haven’t lost at home since falling to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes moved within one win of 700.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 25 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 106-99 victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies after nearly losing a 22-point lead. Lauri Markkanen added 15 points as the Bulls won their second straight. Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jae Crowder each scored 15 points for Memphis, which has dropped eight of nine.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR moved its annual season-ending celebration to Nashville this year. It was an effort to reconnect with its loyal fans after 10 years in Las Vegas. The two-day affair is a mix of industry events and news conferences. There has been news, too: Stewart-Haas Racing made a crew chief swap for Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola. Kyle Larson is now a free agent. Denny Hamlin is recovering from shoulder surgery. The event culminates with a Thursday night awards show to honor champion Kyle Busch and a party that will be headlined by rapper Nelly.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has suspended Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings for the first half of the Volunteers' bowl game. The penalty is for an incident during Tennessee's 28-10 victory over Vanderbilt last week. Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was heading out of bounds with just over three minutes left when Jennings hit him. Video showed that as Jennings' right cleat hit Shelton-Mosley’s head as the receiver was getting up after the play. No penalty was called on the play. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says a video review by the league office showed Jennings had committed a flagrant personal foul.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Marcus Tatum has tweeted that he plans to play football elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season. Tatum made 11 starts for the Volunteers over the last three seasons. He started Tennessee's first two games at right tackle this year but made only one more start the rest of the season. Tatum is the second Tennessee offensive lineman this week to enter the transfer portal. Ryan Johnson tweeted Monday that “ït is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clemson running back Travis Etienne is once again the Atlantic Coast Conference's football player of the year and North Carolina's Sam Howell is the league's top rookie. The ACC's individual awards were determined by a panel of 46 media members and 14 head coaches. Etienne was also picked as the offensive player of the year while Clemson teammate Isaiah Simmons earned defensive player of the year honors. Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was selected as the defensive rookie of the year.