Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say they may consider revoking medical marijuana licenses for dispensaries that aren’t open by June. Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control officials regulate the state's budding cannabis industry. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that that those officials say they could begin taking action against inoperable dispensaries at the end of January. But a necessary rule won’t be ready by then. Officials have said licenses may not be reissued when they’re up for renewal in June.