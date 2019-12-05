MLH to offer new program for employees to earn higher education degrees and certificates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced a new partnership with the University of Memphis. The partnership, starting next spring, will offer a series of tuition-free certificates and four-year degrees to help staff advance their careers.
While this program is open to all employees, the says hospital’s focus will be on entry level associates, which makes up about 25 percent of the employees. This opportunity opens up new career paths that may have once felt unreachable.
In a city where the number of people living in poverty is above the state and national average, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it wants to be part of the solution by creating greater economic security for its employees.
They took the first step in September boosting minimum wage to $13.50 for roughly 4,800 employees.
Now, the hospital wants to help its employees get a higher education.
“At the end of the day our goal is to help our associates create greater economic security for themselves and their families so more Memphians can truly escape the cycle of poverty,” said Michael Ugwueke,President and CEO.
The MLH Associate Advancement Program, or MAAP for short, gives employees a chance to early degrees and certificates that can push their careers forward...with flexible schedules and affordable tuition.
“We are focusing on what helps people not only today but in the future and well beyond,” said Carol Ross Sprang- Chief of Human Resources.
Starting the in spring the University of Memphis will offer a 8-week Certified Nursing Assistant course along with a 52-week Surgical Technologist course. In addition, MLH will cover up to $4,000 a year of tuition for associates to earn online bachelors degrees vital to the hospital’s daily operation.
The hospital system is also creating a website for its employees to see the job opportunities available along with the requirements needed to help them advance their career.
