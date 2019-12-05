MPD: Suspects wanted for firing shots into home with mother and children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for multiple suspects they believe fired shots into an occupied home on the night of Nov. 24.
Police say a mother and her children were sitting inside their home on Jeanne Drive in the Whitehaven area when several suspects fired shots leaving two people injured.
The suspects then fled the scene in three unknown vehicles.
No arrests have been made in connection to this case. This is an ongoing investigation.
Any information about this case can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
