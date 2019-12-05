No Christmas in Pelahatchie? Political clash leaves town without decorations

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The drama continues in Pelahatchie between the mayor and the town and this time it’s over Christmas decorations.
During the month of December Christmas lights are seen everywhere you go, but this year could be a dark Christmas in Pelahatchie.
“Usually they are already up by now. This is really sad," said Betty Prestage, who grew up in the small town.
Wednesday morning Mayor Ryshonda Beechem said that she regrets to announce this year there will be no Christmas lights or decorations seen around town.
“Lights are so pretty. I mean, what can I say? It’s what makes Christmas,” she said.
In a post on Facebook, Beechem claims that without the help of the maintenance department, there will be no decorations for Christmas this year.
“I have directed my maintenance department for several weeks to decorate the town and have not been able to get them to comply,” the mayor wrote.
People I spoke with have lived in Pelahatchie their whole lives and say it’s more than just Christmas lights - it’s about celebrating a holiday tradition as a community.
“Every year I have been here there have been Christmas lights," said Elixis Gilbert. "We always look forward to driving through town and getting in our Christmas tradition.”
Mayor Beecheam is now reaching out to the public, the people of Pelahatchie, for help, asking anyone to lend a helping hand this holiday season.
“If they need help, I would be willing to put Christmas lights up. It think it would inspire more people,” said Nathan Meadows.
“I am hoping that possibly a big group of us could come up and try to set up lights across town and keep the tradition going,” said Gilbert.
People also tell me if there are no lights at all this year, well, then this Christmas just won’t be the same.
“We are a good town. We have to come together. I mean everyone should celebrate Christmas. it is the birth of Jesus Christ,” stated Prestage.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.