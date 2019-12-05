Rain chances tonight, drop in temperatures

The clouds have arrived, but rain will hold off until this evening. Morning temperatures are in the 40s and highs today will climb into the lower 60s. Rain will move in late tonight and stick around through the first half of Friday. Rain will be scattered, so rainfall totals will be less than half an inch.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 61. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Low: 49. Winds southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: We will see the rain moving east of the area by late Friday afternoon. Highs will go down slightly on Friday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows will dip into the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be dry, but clouds will linger all weekend. It will be chilly Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s for the St. Jude Marathon. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible both Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the area. A cold front will also drop temperatures from the 60s Monday to the 40s and 50s Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s on Tuesday night. Sunshine will return Wednesday, but high temperatures will struggle to leave the lower 40s.
