SCS to host first ever district-wide spelling bee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, Shelby County Schools will host a district-wide spelling bee.
The "Don't Stop Bee-lieving" competition is for grades third through fifth.
Schools have hosted their own smaller spelling bees in the past, but this is the first of its size.
"This event is for students to be able to strengthen early literacy while also having fun and showing their acumen for all the hard work that our teachers have been doing since the beginning of school,” said Dr. Billy J Walker II, student affairs director.
More than 90 SCS elementary schools will be represented and only one champion will come out on top.
The spelling bee will be held Thursday night from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at East High School.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.