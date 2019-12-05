SCSO partners with Lake District to heighten community outreach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lake District is nearly a year away from opening, but we’re getting a clearer picture of what the area will look like. The Sheriff’s Office has announced it will have an office within the Lakeland multi-use development.
The buildings are just concepts, and there's no place to put Christmas lights on the open lots where construction is getting started off I-40 and Canada Road in Lakeland. But The Lake District's developer said a digital Christmas video is just one way the development is becoming part of the community long before the first business opens.
“We dance to a different tune,” Developer Yehuda Netanel said. “We make our own tunes.”
Literally. The video features original music composed by The Lake District Symphony.
Another holiday announcement is giving the development more shape. Among the planned shops, hotels, offices and residences, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced it will have a community outreach office at The Lake District.
“It's one more piece of community outreach where we'll be available on Lake District grounds where we'll be able to engage out citizens in a positive way,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Captain Anthony Buckner said.
Buckner said the main job of the deputies at the Lake District is engaging with visitors, answering questions they may have about the Sheriff’s Office. However, both Buckner and The Lake District Developer Yehuda Netanel know seeing a uniformed officer on site will give visitors peace of mind.
“Everybody should feel safe about The Lake District,” Netanel said.
“These deputies don’t typically respond to calls they really respond to the needs of the citizens,” Buckner said. “However, if there is a need for them to respond in a law enforcement manner they are fully commissioned deputies.”
The office will open when phase one of The Lake District wraps up in Fall 2020. Netanel is donating the office space to the Sheriff’s Office.
