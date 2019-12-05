SCSO searching for women accused of using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks

SCSO searching for women accused of using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks
SCSO searching for women accused of using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks (Source: SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 5, 2019 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 3:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’ Office needs help identifying two women who reportedly cashed fraudulent checks by using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license at five Mid-South Patriot Banks.

According to deputies, the duo have obtained $12,000 from the bank so far.

SCSO searching for women accused of using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks
SCSO searching for women accused of using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks (Source: SCSO)

The women were captured driving a blue Kia Sportage with stolen license plate MG0043.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or detectives at (901) 222-5600.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.