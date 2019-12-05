SCSO searching for women accused of using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’ Office needs help identifying two women who reportedly cashed fraudulent checks by using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license at five Mid-South Patriot Banks.
According to deputies, the duo have obtained $12,000 from the bank so far.
The women were captured driving a blue Kia Sportage with stolen license plate MG0043.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or detectives at (901) 222-5600.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.