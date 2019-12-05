Short-handed Grizzlies rally falls short at Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies open a 4-game road trip in the Windy City Wednesday night, facing the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Bulls are 7-14, while the Grizzlies are 6-14.
Memphis still short-handed with Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, and Brandon Clarke out with injuries. But, how about a big “Welcome Back” for Big Man Jonas Valanciunas.
The 7-foot Lithuanian missed the last two games due to illness, but he does his best to make the Bulls sick in the paint.
Jonas pulling out all the tricks in his arsenal, back downs, alley oops and put backs. He’s a season high, 32 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
Problem is the Bulls get off to an even hotter start beyond the arc.
Chicago bombing away for 13-3's, while the Griz go 0-15 in the first half as the Bulls build a 22 point lead.
Memphis battles back gamely as Jeran Jackson, Jr goes hard to the hole, 15-points, seven boards for Jackson.
Memphis cuts it to 1 with 4:30 left. But, the Bulls close it out behind Wendell Carter, Jr’s 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Chicago wins it.
Final score is 106-99.
The Grizzlies next stay on the road at Utah Saturday night.
