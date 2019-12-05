St. Jude brings patients’ art to life with the help of CodeCrew

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the St. Jude Memphis Marathon approaches, its important to think about the lives impacted every day.
A new program is even allowing you to learn the personal stories of many St. Jude patients, through art and your smart phone.
“We have all this amazing creativity and I am so excited — through the Memphis brand and the bi-centennial for Memphis, we’re showcasing it in a whole new way,” said ALSAC Chief Marketing Officer, Emily Callahan.
St. Jude is teaming up with CodeCrew, a non-profit organization that teaches young students about technology and computer science.
St. Jude patients will create the art work to tell their story, and CodeCrew uses augmented technology to bring it to life. The patients’ artwork was then spread throughout the community to be shared with everyone.
“We’re bringing art and stories and technology together in unique and different ways,” said Callahan.
One of the murals is set up in the Civic Plaza. To watch it come to life, you must download the St. Jude Art app, and point your phone’s camera at the artwork. The app will tell you about the patient who created the artwork, their story, more about St. Jude and even allow you to donate.
“You can see these beautiful pieces of art created by St. Jude patients from all over the world, and learn more about their story and also how important it is to have the support of the Memphis community,” said Callahan. “That makes the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital possible.”
You can see more of the artwork at Big River Crossing downtown, Crosstown Concourse, the Levitt Shell in Midtown and Shelby Farms.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.