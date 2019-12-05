12th Annual WMC Holiday Food Drive a success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heartfelt "thank you" to everyone who helped make the Annual WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank a success. We put the call out for help, and the response was incredible.
All day on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the generosity was overwhelming. Businesses and individuals stepping up to make sure no family goes hungry this holiday season.
Marv Edwards, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran, stopped by to contribute cash to the cause.
The students at St. Benedict’s presented the food bank with a check for $3400.
The employees at Varco Pruden, in their 10th year of participating in the food drive, gave a $7500 check, plus food.
Gwatney Mazda and Saab pulled up with car loads of canned goods and Roadshow BMW showed up with a check for $6000.
The Memphis Hustle even gave free tickets to those who brought donations to the drop-off location in Olive Branch.
For the 12th year of the food drive, we teamed up with Malco, Gateway Tire, Walmart and Cash Saver to provide drop-off locations across the WMC viewing area.
Cash Saver owner, Rick James, says Mid-Southerners really outdid themselves this year.
“The donations have been three to four times what they were last year,” he said.
For many of you, the WMC Holiday Food Drive is can’t-miss tradition. It is for us, too.
"I appreciate Channel 5 doing this every year," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. "The food bank is an amazing organization. You talk about taking a little bit of money and stretching it out, they really make it work."
Cathy Pope, president of the food bank, says a $1 donation equals three hot meals and $100 equals 300 meals. She says your donations will feed families across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
"We serve 31 counties, so we are serving 370,000 individuals," she said, "in our area who are struggling with hunger. And 185,000 are right here in Shelby County."
And a huge thank you goes out to everyone who volunteered to hold signs and collect food and money with us. Dozens of employees from International Paper helped at the drop-off location at Malco's Paradiso Theater in East Memphis.
"We're all blessed to be where we are in our careers," said a young IP worker named Jabari, "and where we are in life. I feel like it's our social responsibility to give back."
The donations literally poured in all day long. A white pick-up, the cab filled to the brim with canned goods, pulled up to the Olive Branch drop-off. With a tilt of the cab, the cans rolled into a container for the food bank. The Justin family from Lakeland went out and bought enough food to fill their SUV, and then delivered it to the Bartlett drop-off.
Jarvis, a gentleman who’s given every year for the last 12 years, showed up again at our Midtown location, as did an out-of-town family whose child is being treated at St. Jude. They said they saw the commercial for the food drive and knew they had to give. Generous, indeed.
So, thank you, Mid-South, for doing what you do best: taking care of your neighbors who need it most. And from our family to yours, we wish you the happiest of holidays!
