Tiger Football paces the American with 14 on all conference teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a rise in the latest College Football Playoff Poll to 17th in the nation, and a trip to its third straight conference championship coming up this weekend, the Memphis Tigers Football team paces the the American Athletic Conference with 14 players earning All Conference Honors.
Running Back Kenny Gainwell is named the American’s Rookie of the Year.
The Yazoo City, Mississippi native is the nation’s leading freshman rusher with 1,381 yards and almost 1,900 all purposes yards. He’s also First Team All AAC.
Kick Returner Antonio Gibson is the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year. He’s First Team All Conference at that position, and Second Team at Wide Receiver.
Riley Patterson is First Team All AAC as a Kicker. Patterson is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the Nation’s Best Collegiate Kicker.
Here are the Tiger Football AAC All Conference Members:
First Team All-Conference
•RB Kenneth Gainwell
•KR Antonio Gibson
•K Riley Patterson
Second Team All-Conference
•WR Damonte Coxie
•DL Bryce Huff
•WR Antonio Gibson
•TE Joey Magnifico
•QB Brady White
•OL Dustin Woodard
Honorable Mention
•DB T.J. Carter
•DL Joseph Dorceus
•DL O'Bryan Goodson
•LB Austin Hall
•OL Dylan Parham
One quick note, Navy’s Ken Niumatololo is named AAC Coach of Year ahead of the Tigers Mike Norvell.
Navy finished 10-2 coming off an injury riddled 2018 season.
The Tigers are the highest ranked team in the group of five, are 11-1 with a win over Navy, and are playing in their third straight Conference Championship Game.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.