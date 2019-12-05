Tracking rain chances overnight into Friday

Remaining cloudy today ahead of a system that will move in rain across the Mid-South tonight into the start of our Friday.
Expect a mainly cloudy day across the region with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 60s today. Rain moves into the region late today and will stick around through tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the southeast around 5 mph with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph or higher. High: 61.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 49.
FRIDAY: The commute tomorrow morning will be wet, and rain will linger through the afternoon hours before it pushes east. Clouds will remain in abundance with highs in the middle 50s along with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip into the lower 40s Friday night into Saturday morning.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry, but clouds will remain in abundance this whole weekend. Saturday morning will be chilly and afternoon highs will only warm into the middle to lower 50s. Sunday morning we will see lows in the middle 40s, but afternoon highs will be back into the upper 50s near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible both Monday night into Tuesday as our next front moves into the region. The cold front will also cause a drop in temperatures by Tuesday of next week. Monday we will see highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Tuesday temperatures will remain in the 40s through the day with cloudy skies and lows will dip into the 20s by Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs Wednesday will stay in the middle to lower 40s with mostly sunny skies.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.