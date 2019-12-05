Vermont woman presented with Hero Among Us Award by St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sue Kessler is no stranger to running. This upcoming weekend, upon finishing the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, Kessler will have completed her 100th full marathon.
“I’m also helping other people and it’s a wonderful feeling. It’s hard to describe,” said Kessler who lives in Vermont.
On Thursday, Kessler was awarded the annual Hero Among Us Award by St. Jude.
Kessler began running as a St. Jude Hero back in 2016 and she hasn't looked back since.
"I ask anybody I know to just give what they won't notice," said Kessler.
Over the course of two decades, thousands of St. Jude heroes have raised more than $140 million.
Kessler has raised more than $73,000 on her own.
“I know she runs for a reason, and that reason is the kids at St. Jude Chidren’s Research Hospital,” said ALSAC President and CEO Richard Shadya.
Kessler says combining her passion for running and helping others is a dream come true.
She runs for the children of St. Jude, like the one she saw while running last year through the St. Jude campus.
"She and I made eye contact. She was very sick. You could see that she was sick, but her eyes. When she looked at me. Her eyes were bright and shining," said Kessler.
Kessler was also gifted an iconic Memphis pyramid showcasing 100 rocks from the race route.
At the end of each race she completes, Kessler likes to keep a rock from the finish line.
