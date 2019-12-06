2019 Christmas, holiday parades around the Mid-South

2019 Christmas, holiday parades around the Mid-South
(Source: Pixabay)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 6, 2019 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 6:15 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a number of holiday and Christmas parades set to flood the streets of the Mid-South over the next week. Here’s a list a list of events first reported by Memphis-based blog, “I love Memphis.”

  • Collierville Christmas Parade: Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Millington 2019 Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 p.m.
  • Olive Branch Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Arlington Christmas Parade: Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.
  • Bartlett Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.
  • Horn Lake Christmas In The Park (Stationary Parade): Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Southaven Christmas Parade: Monday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
  • Germantown Holiday Parade: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.
  • Memphis Holiday Parade: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

Routes for these parades can be found on the blog site linked above.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.