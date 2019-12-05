Clouds are here and rain moves in soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will move out of the Central Plains tonight bringing rain to the Mid-South after midnight and lingering through the morning commute tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Rain Late Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 49
FRIDAY: Morning Rain Wind: N 5 High: 56
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy Wind: N 5-10 Low: 43
Rain will move east around midday tomorrow but clouds and cooler temperatures will linger through the day and into the overnight hours.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows only falling into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows falling to near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and high temperatures in the mid 40s with lows falling into the upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
