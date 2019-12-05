Clouds are here and rain moves in soon

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows falling to near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early and high temperatures in the mid 40s with lows falling into the upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.