5 Great Things: MLH to offer higher education for employees; Agreement reached on future of Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turkey hangovers did nothing to slow down do-good Mid-Southerners. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced a new partnership with the University of Memphis to offer a series of tuition-free certificates and four-year degrees to help staff advance their careers.
Just in time for the St. Jude Memphis marathon, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and CodeCrew are bringing patients' stories and artwork to life by using augmented technology with the St. Jude Art app.
The 12th annual WMC Action News Holiday Food Drive, benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank, wrapped up this year with a whopping $49,000 in cash donations and 17,842 pounds of food!
After months of contentious debate, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced an agreement on the future of Tom Lee Park between Memphis in May organizers and the Memphis River Parks Partnership.
And, as the University of Memphis Tigers’ prepare for their AAC championship game, quarterback Brady White was named a finalist for the Manning Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.