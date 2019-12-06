Heavy rain this morning, drizzle this weekend

We are waking up to rain this morning with some areas dealing with downpours. Rain will be on and off through noon today, but the heavy rain will move east of there after that. However, we will till have to deal with clouds and drizzle on the backside of the cold front. Spotty drizzle will be possible this evening and early tomorrow. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will climb to the mid 50s this afternoon.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. High: 56. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 43. Winds northeast 10 mph.
WEEKEND: It will remain mostly cloudy this weekend, but rain chances will be low. Patchy drizzle will be possible on Saturday, especially in the morning. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be around 55 degrees and near 60 degrees on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the area. This front will also significantly drop temperatures from the 60s Monday to the 40s Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s on Tuesday night and 30s on Wednesday night. Sunshine will return Wednesday, but high temperatures will still struggle to leave the 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.