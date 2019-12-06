Heavy rain this morning, drizzle this weekend

We are waking up to rain this morning with some areas dealing with downpours. Rain will be on and off through noon today, but the heavy rain will move east of there after that. However, we will till have to deal with clouds and drizzle on the backside of the cold front. Spotty drizzle will be possible this evening and early tomorrow. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will climb to the mid 50s this afternoon.