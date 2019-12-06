Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders are moving in opposite directions heading into the stretch run. The Titans have won five of six games since switching to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback and are one game ahead of the Raiders in the AFC wild-card race. Tennessee also is in contention for the AFC South title. Oakland has lost two straight games by 31 points and is looking to get back on track in its final two scheduled home games at the Coliseum before the move to Las Vegas.
UNDATED (AP) — The 16th-ranked Memphis Tigers have picked up where Tony Pollard left off. Pollard scored seven touchdowns on kickoff returns in his last three seasons before moving on to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Now the Tigers have added three more touchdowns on kick returns this season. Nobody has scored more TDs on kickoff returns than Memphis over the past four years. The Tigers have 11. Memphis is hosting the American Athletic Conference football championship for the first time in a rematch with Cincinnati. They opened last week's win over the Bearcats by returning the kickoff for a TD.
UNDATED (AP) — The American Athletic Conference title is on the line as No. 16 Memphis and No. 21 Cincinnati meet again in the same stadium eight days apart. A Memphis victory could send the Tigers to the Cotton Bowl. Memphis has never hosted a league championship. But the Tigers are playing in their third straight AAC championship championship game after losing to Central Florida the last two years. This is Cincinnati’s first conference title game in school history.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Louisville's Scott Satterfield is the Atlantic Coast Conference's football coach of the year. Satterfield received 23 of a possible 60 votes, with 17 votes for Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall and 15 for Clemson's Dabo Swinney. In his first season with the Cardinals, Satterfield led the Cardinals to a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division. Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino and losing all eight league games in 2018.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott won NASCAR's most popular driver award for the second consecutive year. He's now trying to put together a streak like the one held by his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott of a record 16 consecutive wins. Chase Elliott won the award for the first time last season after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired. Now his loyal fan base has made him the runaway winner yet again.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is breaking away from soccer's tradition of having each team play every opponent in its league. MLS is expanding to 26 teams in 2020 with the additions of Miami and Nashville but will keep a 34-game regular-season schedule. A team will play each of its 12 conference opponents home and away, and will face only 10 of the 13 teams in the other conference. Nashville opens Feb. 29 at home against Atlanta and David Beckham's Inter Miami starts March 1 at Los Angeles Defending champion Seattle opens March 1 against Chicago.