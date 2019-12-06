Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The 16th-ranked Memphis Tigers have picked up where Tony Pollard left off. Pollard scored seven touchdowns on kickoff returns in his last three seasons before moving on to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Now the Tigers have added three more touchdowns on kick returns this season. Nobody has scored more TDs on kickoff returns than Memphis over the past four years. The Tigers have 11. Memphis is hosting the American Athletic Conference football championship for the first time in a rematch with Cincinnati. They opened last week's win over the Bearcats by returning the kickoff for a TD.