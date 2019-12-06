Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-JUDGE
Arkansas court won't prohibit judge from hearing AG's cases
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't prohibit a judge who demonstrated against the death penalty from handling any cases involving the state attorney general's office. Justices on Thursday rejected the request by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to remove the cases from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's court. Griffen was prohibited from handling execution cases in 2017 after he participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug. Rutledge asked in September that the order on execution cases be expanded.
FEDERAL COURTS-ARKANSAS
Federal court realigns district offices in eastern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The federal court in eastern Arkansas is reshuffling its district offices, a cost-cutting effort that will draw criminal jury pools from areas closer to where the crime took place. The realignment ends a longstanding practice that placed all federal criminal cases under the Little Rock Division, regardless of where the crime occurred. But starting Jan. 1, the cases would be divided among the three new division under the Eastern District. President Donald Trump signed legislation last week officially establishing where the district's 41 counties would be realigned within the three divisions.
BENTONVILLE FIRE
Large industrial fire burns near downtown Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments in northwest Arkansas are battling a large fire near downtown Bentonville. No injuries have been reported in the blaze at the United Industries UltraBoard facility, but a large plume of smoke could be seen for miles. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
ARKANSAS-FLU DEATHS
6 deaths linked to flu in Arkansas, health department says
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State health officials say six people have died in Arkansas from influenza so far this flu season. The Arkansas Department of Health says the deaths have all occurred in people 45 years old or older. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, that's twice the number of people who had died at the same point in the season last year. Last season, 120 deaths in the state were attributed to the flu. The flu season generally runs from October through May.
ARKANSAS REVENUE
Arkansas tax collections keep state’s revenue up for year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ finance office says higher than expected sales and income tax collections in November kept the state’s revenue above forecast and above the same month last year. The Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday said the state’s net available revenue in November totaled $431.8 million.
MISSISSIPPI LOTTERY
Nearly $9M of Mississippi Lottery tickets sold in 1st days
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Lottery sold nearly $9 million in tickets during its first six days of operation. About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling tickets Nov. 25, and it announced the initial sales figures in a news release Wednesday.