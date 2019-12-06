Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OLE MISS-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
Board considers plan on moving Ole Miss Confederate monument
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State archives and history officials are considering the University of Mississippi's proposal to move a Confederate soldier monument from a central spot on the Oxford campus to a Confederate cemetery. The cemetery is still on campus but is in a less prominent location. The move would need to be approved by a board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities. The monument is one of many put up across the South more than a century ago. Critics say its display near the University of Mississippi’s main administrative building sends a signal that the school glorifies the Confederacy and glosses over the South’s history of slavery.
MBN AUDIT
Audit: Narcotics director was improperly paid for comp time
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new report from the state auditor says Mississippi's Bureau of Narcotics director was improperly paid $27,662 for working extra hours and recommends he repay that money to the state. The money was for the state buying compensatory time hours from Director John Dowdy, and the auditor's report says proper permission was not given. The auditor's report was released Thursday. It also says Dowdy improperly used $2,450 in a clothing allowance and recommends he repay that money. MBN disputes many of the auditor's findings.
MISSISSIPPI LOTTERY
Nearly $9M of Mississippi Lottery tickets sold in 1st days
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Lottery sold nearly $9 million in tickets during its first six days of operation. About $3.8 million of the money was awarded in prizes, and nearly $2 million of it will go into the state budget to help pay for roads and bridges. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation started selling tickets Nov. 25, and it announced the initial sales figures in a news release Wednesday.
CHIEF OF STAFF-SECRETARY OF STATE
Watson chooses Marine police chief as new chief of staff
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson has selected the current police chief of the Department of Marine Resources to be his chief of staff. Keith Davis has served as chief since 2014 and says he's been a professional in law enforcement for the last 25 years. The 48-year-old is also the former police chief for the Moss Point police and has served as captain of investigations at the D’Iberville Police Department. In a news release Thursday, Watson says Davis is a friend and will be effective in implementing key initiatives such as moving the driver’s license services division to the secretary of state’s office.
TRUMP VISITS-MISSISSIPPI EXPENSES
2 Mississippi cities absorb security costs for Trump visits
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi cities are not seeking reimbursement for public expenses from appearances by President Donald Trump. The Clarion Ledger reports Tupelo spent $4,775 to provide security when Trump was there Nov. 1. Mayor Jason Shelton says the costs are a “non-issue” because they are part of a city's operating expenses. Biloxi paid about $11,000 when Trump had a rally there in 2018 and about $11,000 when Vice President Mike Pence was there last month.
SHOT WHILE DRIVING
Mississippi teenager fatally shot in head while driving
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a teenager who swerved into a barrier on a highway had been shot in the head while driving. A Jackson Police spokesman told news outlets that 19-year-old Jauan Tolbert died on Tuesday from wounds sustained after being shot while driving on Interstate 55. Paramedics responding to the crash discovered the gunshot wound. They transported him to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. The department said on Twitter that investigators think a shot was fired into Tolbert's car from an unknown vehicle traveling next to him. Police haven't publicly identified the car or any suspects.