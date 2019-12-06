Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Blind inmate executed in Tennessee for woman's 1991 killing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has put a 53-year-old blind inmate to death in the electric chair for his conviction in the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend. Thursday's execution was only the second of a blind inmate in the U.S. since the nation's reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976. Prison officials say Hall was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a Nashville prison. He chose the chair over Tennessee's preferred execution method of lethal injection. Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier by setting her on fire in her car. Hall had his sight upon entering prison, but attorneys say he become functionally blind from improperly treated glaucoma.
NEWSPAPER SUED
Tennessee high court rules against paper in defamation case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that a newspaper cannot use the state's fair report privilege law as a shield against a defamation lawsuit for a story based on a one-on-one interview. The unanimous ruling found that the privilege only protects stories based on public proceedings or official government actions that have been made public. The case concerns Jeffery Burke, who was accused in 2013 of stealing money from a White County football team’s cookie dough fundraiser. A reporter at the Sparta newspaper The Expositor wrote about the case after interviewing the investigating officer. Some of that information later turned out to be incorrect.
TEEN ESCAPE-TENNESSEE
Girlfriend of teen suspect accused of aiding him post-escape
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have arrested a 15-year-old girl who allegedly helped her boyfriend avoid authorities after he escaped from a juvenile detention center. News outlets report Metro Nashville police said Wednesday that the girl faces charges including harboring and false reporting to police for aiding Decorrius Wright while he was at large. The 16-year-old and three other teens escaped the Juvenile Justice Center on Saturday. Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were captured by authorities Tuesday in Madison, just outside of Nashville. Wright is accused of killing Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets. The rock band frontman was fatally shot in February.
COUNSELOR SLAYING
1 charged in fatal stabbing at Tennessee counseling business
MADISON, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a Tennessee woman. Metro Nashville police say 31-year-old Brian D. Conley is charged with the “brutal murder” of Melissa Hamilton, who was found dead early Wednesday. Citing a police statement, news outlets report surveillance video shows Conley entering Crossroads Counseling late Tuesday, when a group counseling session Hamilton was working with ended. Police say Hamilton and Conley briefly interact before the center's lights were turned off and Conley left through a rear exit. Police say there's no indication that he was a client at the center, which provides domestic violence and alcohol and drug treatment counseling.
GOVERNOR'S MANSION TOUR
Tennesseans invited for holiday tour of governor's mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are invited to visit the governor's mansion this holiday season for self-guided tours. This year's decorations are themed “Songs of the Season," with each tree decorated to represent a different classic Christmas carol. Visitors may also bring donations to benefit Tennessee nonprofits. In a news release, first lady Maria Lee says she and Gov. Bill Lee consider it a privilege to be spending Christmas at the Tennessee Residence. The free holiday tours begin Friday. Reservations are required.
NISSAN-FURLOUGH DAYS
Nissan gives workers 2 unpaid days off as US sales slump
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. employees take two days off without pay as its sales continue to slump. The company's U.S. sales this year are down 7.8% through November. Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation. It says the move will improve business performance and competitiveness. Nissan's sales crumbled following the November 2018 arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on allegations he underreported his compensation and made dubious payments. Last summer the Japanese automaker said it would cut 12,500 jobs, or about 9% of its global workforce.