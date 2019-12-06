Mayor announces cuts to solid waste pickup, staff starting in 2020

“Since fully implementing the new service model, we’ve crunched the numbers, looked at all possible efficiencies, and presented our plan to council earlier this week on how we move forward,” writes Strickland. “As it stands, the current rate you pay for trash service is $22.80, which is a decrease from $25.05 in 2013. To be able to fund the new service model, we requested an increase to $29.96 per month.”