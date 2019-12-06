Mayor announces cuts to solid waste pickup, staff starting in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis says there will be a “dramatic reduction” in solid waste services and staffing cuts at the start of 2020.
Mayor Jim Strickland topped his weekly newsletter with the announcement, saying it’s the result of the Memphis City Council voting against a rate increase earlier this week.
Strickland says recycling will change to once-a-month pickup, nothing will be picked up outside the cart and there will be a reduction in solid waste staff.
“Since fully implementing the new service model, we’ve crunched the numbers, looked at all possible efficiencies, and presented our plan to council earlier this week on how we move forward,” writes Strickland. “As it stands, the current rate you pay for trash service is $22.80, which is a decrease from $25.05 in 2013. To be able to fund the new service model, we requested an increase to $29.96 per month.”
He called the council’s rejection disappointing.
According to the city, 199 full-time solid waste employees and 75 temporary workers will lose their jobs.
The changes take effect Jan. 6, 2020.
