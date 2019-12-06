Mid-South business headlines: MLH and U of M Global partnering; Levitt Shell looking to establish preservation endowment

Memphis business headlines with MBJ's Greg Akers - Dec. 6, 2019
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 6, 2019 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 4:55 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.

This week’s cover story gives a look inside of the University of Memphis’ drive for Carnegie R1 designation. It’s the highest level a research institution can achieve.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and U of M Global announced a new partnership. Methodist has added a career pathway track for its employees, with certification and degrees coming from U of M Global. According to the executive dean, U of M Global has received “more than 200 inquiries for both training and academic programs that will launch this fall” from Methodist associates.

The Levitt Shell hopes to establish a $2 million preservation endowment during a ‘critical time’ in venue’s history. The endowment will be established with the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, its partner in the endeavor.

