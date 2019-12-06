Counselors on hand at Millington naval base after deadly shootings at Pearl Harbor, Pensacola

“The loss of shipmates, no matter where they are, is always hard on our military and civilian personnel here at NSA Mid-South. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, loved ones, and all of our Navy family in Pensacola and Pearl Harbor," reads the statement. "At this time, our force protection condition has not changed. Additionally, we do not release specifics concerning our security measures. Our Fleet and Family Support Center has counselors on hand and is prepared to support any personnel who may seek counseling following the events at Pearl Harbor and Pensacola.”