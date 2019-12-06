Counselors on hand at Millington naval base after deadly shootings at Pearl Harbor, Pensacola

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After deadly shootings at two U.S. naval bases this week, a spokesperson for Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington says they are praying for their Navy family.
On Friday morning, 11 people were shot at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. At least three people died, including the shooter.
Two days earlier, a sailor opened fire on three civilian employees at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two before taking his own life.
Amanda Rae Moreno, public affairs officer at NSA Mid-South, released a statement to WMC Action News saying the base has counselors on hand in the wake of this week’s incidents.
“The loss of shipmates, no matter where they are, is always hard on our military and civilian personnel here at NSA Mid-South. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, loved ones, and all of our Navy family in Pensacola and Pearl Harbor," reads the statement. "At this time, our force protection condition has not changed. Additionally, we do not release specifics concerning our security measures. Our Fleet and Family Support Center has counselors on hand and is prepared to support any personnel who may seek counseling following the events at Pearl Harbor and Pensacola.”
