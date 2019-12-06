Oxford police uncover large-scale identity theft, credit card fraud ring

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects have been charged and three others are wanted after Oxford police uncovered a large-scale identity theft and credit card fraud ring in northern Mississippi.
According to Oxford police, the investigation began following multiple reports of victims who said their names and credit card numbers were being used for purchases over the phone at local businesses.
Oxford Police Department received the reports in early November and identified one of the suspects Nov. 27 when he came to pick up the illegally-purchased items. Colby Gulledge, 25, was taken into custody and charged with credit card fraud with a bond of $5,000.
Investigators then searched a residence belonging to 39-year-old Karry Davidson after receiving information about his involvement in the ring. Davidson was not at the home during the search, but investigators located items connected to the investigation.
Investigators developed 33-year-old Joseph Moore and 35-year-old Randell Moore as suspects in the case after two more search warrants. OPD says evidence found in Joseph Moore’s home pointed to a fifth suspects -- 31-year-old Audrey Souter.
Joseph Moore is charged with two counts of credit card fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. His bond was set at $25,000.
OPD has active felony warrants for Davidson, Souter and Randell Moore’s arrest.
Any information on their location can be reported to OPD at 662-232-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
