Pet of the Week: Rosebud wants a home for the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the holiday season and all Rosebud wants from Santa is a forever home.
This 2.5-year-old girl is a lover and she’s got a tail that won’t stop.
Rosebud is heartworm positive, but the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is providing all of her treatments at no cost to her adopters.
She loves people but would prefer to be the only pet in the home. It’s OK though because she’ll take all your cuddles.
If you’d like to meet Rosebud, stop by the Humane Society at 935 Farm Road. Visit memphishumane.org or call (901) 937-3900 for more information.
