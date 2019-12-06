Tigers basketball finds leadership in A-LO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 15th ranked Memphis Tigers basketball team may be closer to finding some leadership on its young roster of players.
Memphis’ 15-point win over Bradley Tuesday at FedExForum is considered too close for comfort for a squad full of 4 and 5 star players, regardless of their youth. The 71 to 56 victory may sound nice, but sophomore guard Alex Lomax called the team out for what he termed “terrible play," even though the team won.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway wants to see more out of his former East High Star.
“Because he just plays hard and says I’m going to go out there and do my job. Unfortunately, that’s not how leaders operate. You’ve got to pull everybody else up. And, I think now he’s wanting to to do that, because he’s seeing it for what it was," said Hardaway. “He’s been on teams before that took things for granted and lost games it shouldn’t lose. And it hurt, and i talked to him about it. You don’t realize you have a problem, until it becomes a problem. And now, we’re having these loopholes, where, in certain situations, if we continue to do it, we’re going to lose. And I think young guys believe that it’s not going to happen, but Alex realizes that it can. And we need him to be more of a vocal leader and he needs to do more of it.”
Tip-off for the Tigers at UAB is 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Birmingham.
