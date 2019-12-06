Tigers’ football Brady White named finalist for Manning award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the 17th ranked Memphis Tigers get set for their next big game of the year, the American Athletic Conference Championship, quarterback Brady White gets more love nationally than he does within his own league.
White was named a finalist for the Manning Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.
White, who was named 2nd team all AAC Wednesday, threw for more than 3,300 yards this season with a career high of 32 touchdown passes.
Earlier this year, White was named a top 5 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
White and the Tigers host #20 Cincinnati for the AAC title Saturday, 2:30 p.m., at the Liberty Bowl.
