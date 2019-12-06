Tracking a few pockets of drizzle with cloudy skies

NEXT WEEK: Few showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. This front will bring a major drop in temperatures for the middle of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s with 40s for highs on Tuesday. Lows will also be in the 20s Tuesday night and 30s Wednesday night. Sunshine will return by Wednesday, by high temperatures will struggle to leave the 40s by the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies return by Thursday with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.