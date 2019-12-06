Tracking a few pockets of drizzle with cloudy skies

The rain from this morning has pushed out of the region, clouds and pockets of drizzle will linger tonight and into the start of the weekend.
Cloudy skies will remain across the region through this evening and into tonight. Highs will warm only in the upper 50s today with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. A few pockets of drizzle are still possible tonight and into tomorrow, all on the backside of the cold front that moved into the region this morning. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 40s with northeast winds around 10 mph along with patchy drizzle and cloudy skies.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Pocket of Drizzle 20%. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph or higher. High: 56.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Pocket of Drizzle 20%. Winds: Northeast around 10 mph. Low: 43.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cloudy skies will remain across the Mid-South this weekend. Patchy drizzle will be possible on Saturday, mainly in the morning. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the middle 50s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows on Saturday night will fall into the upper 40s. Highs on Sunday will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the lower to middle 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Few showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. This front will bring a major drop in temperatures for the middle of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s with 40s for highs on Tuesday. Lows will also be in the 20s Tuesday night and 30s Wednesday night. Sunshine will return by Wednesday, by high temperatures will struggle to leave the 40s by the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies return by Thursday with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
