UAB faces tough test vs No. 15 Memphis

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Precious Achiuwa is averaging 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. D.J. Jeffries is also a key contributor, producing 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 11.4 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TAVIN: In seven appearances this season, UAB's Lovan has shot 53.3 percent.