Desoto Co. lawmaker contests election results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi State Representative from Southaven is asking the House of Representatives to overturn election results after what she calls an “illegitimate election.”
Incumbent, Republican Representative Ashley Henley and Democratic challenger Hester Jackson-McCray went head to head November 5th for the Mississippi District 40 House of Representatives Seat which serves parts of DeSoto County.
Election results confirmed by the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office show Jackson-McCray won the election by just 14 votes.
Henley claims those votes are "illegitimate".
"I am hoping that the people of District 40 are represented by the person that they chose in a legitimate election,” Henley said.
Henley filed a petition with the House of Representatives Wednesday to contest the results.
She says she completed a full ballot box examination and cited issues with 6 precincts including, she says, voter receipt books with missing information.
DeSoto County District 1 Election Commissioner Paul Beale WMC Action News 5’s Arianna Poindexter over the phone Friday that the election Commission will not be investigating Henley's claims, but instead it will be handled by the Mississippi House of Representatives.
"I would love for this to be solved expeditiously,” Henley said. “If it were my choice I would file this in a court and it would be done already.”
Representative-Elect Jackson-McCray responded to Henley's petition Friday with this statement:
“I won the election fair and square. The citizens voted, the county certified the election and the Secretary of State accepted it and forwarded it.”
