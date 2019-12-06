Dry for now but more rain & cold temperatures are coming

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing during the day and into the evening. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day and possibly ending as a wintry mix. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s along with lows near 30. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 50.