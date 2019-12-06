Dry for now but more rain & cold temperatures are coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds will linger through the weekend but no rain is expected. A cold front Monday will usher in our next chance of rain followed by a drastic drop in temperatures.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: N 10 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 High: 55
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 45
THE WEEKEND: A typical fall day is in store tomorrow along with some sunshine despite the clouds in the area. Clouds will increase tomorrow night as south winds bring Gulf moisture back into the Mid-South to end the weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows only in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing during the day and into the evening. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day and possibly ending as a wintry mix. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s along with lows near 30. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
