Haywood Co. man wanted for attempted murder of police officer

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime Stoppers of Jackson, Tennessee needs help finding a Haywood County man suspected of murdering a police officer.
Agents swore out arrest warrants on Dustin Blake Via Thursday for two counts of attempted second degree murder stemming from an incident that occurred near exit 66 in Haywood County Tuesday night.
Via already had outstanding drug warrants for his arrest from previous charges.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to his arrest.
If you see Via, do not approach.
Call Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.