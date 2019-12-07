Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder pull off an improbable 139-127 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City forced overtime when Steven Adams threw a length-of-the-court pass that Dennis Schroder caught and laid in at the buzzer. Oklahoma City outscored the Timberwolves 17-5 in the extra period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Schroder had 25, Adams added 22 points and 11 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari had 21 points for the Thunder. Jeff Teague scored a season-high 32 points and Towns added 30 for the Timberwolves.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor got the real sense of belonging in the conversations about Big 12 and playoff contenders after a fast start against Oklahoma. That didn't change after the Sooners had their biggest comeback ever. The No. 6 Sooners and No. 8 Bears play again Saturday for the Big 12 title and very possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. The game comes three weeks after the Sooners overcame a 25-point deficit in Waco and beat the Bears 34-31. Oklahoma is the four-time defending champion going for its 13th title overall. Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is naming its basketball court after former coach Billy Donovan. Donovan led the Gators to back-to-back national championships, four Final Four appearances and six Southeastern Conference titles during his 19 years in Gainesville. “Billy Donovan Court” will be formally introduced Feb. 15 during Florida's game against Vanderbilt. Donovan will be in attendance since it takes place during the NBA’s All-Star break. Donovan says “I'm honored and just incredibly humbled by it all." Donovan made basketball matter at Florida. He led the Gators to a 467-185 record before leaving to take over the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guards Terrance Ferguson and Deonte Burton are out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Thunder coach Billy Donovan made the announcements during his pregame media session. Ferguson will be out with soreness in his right hip. The starting shooting guard averages 5.7 points per game. Donovan did not say who would start in his place. Burton has been suspended one game because of conduct detrimental to the team. The reserve averages 2.8 points per game. The Thunder already were without guard Hamidou Diallo. He missed the previous five games with a hyperextended right elbow. He remains a few weeks from being re-evaluated.