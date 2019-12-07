Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points, Malik Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and No. 1 Louisville used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from Pittsburgh for a 64-46 victory. After shooting 37% in their previous game against No. 4 Michigan, the Cardinals came out firing from long range. Every player had at least one 3-pointer as they went 9 of 17 from behind the arc and 13 for 26 overall in the first half. Nwora left the game briefly in the second half after injuring his left shoulder but returned to add a steal and breakaway dunk during the Cardinals' big run.