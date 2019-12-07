Lane Kiffin possible candidate for Ole Miss coaching job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple reports say the Rebels are nearing a deal with Florida Atlantic Head Coach Lane Kiffin.
Reports indicate Ole Miss officials met with Kiffin Thursday evening in Boca Raton, Florida.
Kiffin has SEC experience, having coached at Tennessee, and PAC 12 experience with USC. He also Coached in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.
Kiffin is currently preparing to coach FAU in the Conference USA Championship game Saturday against UAB.
Neil McReady of Rivals.com reports an announcement on whether Kiffin will take the Ole Miss job could come as soon as Sunday.
