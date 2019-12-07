Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Parents of a late 21-year-old Mississippi man are suing a city official they say invited the public to his office to look at autopsy photos of their son and discuss the case. The Meridian Star reports the lawsuit by Todd and Rae Andreacchio filed Tuesday accuses the chief administrative officer of Meridian of invading their privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. It says such efforts by Richie McAlister led the public to conclude their son took his own life when they have reason to believe he was killed. A jury chose not to indict two people in the death of Christian Andreacchio, the case at the heart of the podcast “Culpable."