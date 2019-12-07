Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

REPORTER ARRESTED-IMMIGRATION
Reporter freed from immigration custody settles lawsuits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Spanish-language reporter who spent 15 months in immigration detention following his arrest during a protest has reached a legal settlement in a lawsuit against two governments in Memphis, Tennessee. The Commercial Appeal reports that the Shelby County government has paid Manuel Duran and his lawyers $10,000. The county government runs the jail where Duran was held before he was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in April 2018. Documents show the City of Memphis paid another $9,000. Memphis police officers were involved in Duran's arrest. The El Salvador native was released from ICE custody in July.
AP-US-TEEN-ESCAPE-TENNESSEE
Family members charged with helping teen inmate elude police
NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Metro Nashville Police say family members and a friend of a Tennessee juvenile who broke out of a detention center have been charged with helping the 15-year-old elude authorities. Calvin Howse was captured by detectives late Tuesday after fleeing along with three other teens from Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday. One other inmate was captured and two remain on the run. Howse's mother, cousin and a friend are accused of providing him with food, housing and internet access. They're charged with being accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape.
COUNSELOR SLAYING
1 charged in fatal stabbing at Tennessee counseling business
MADISON, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a Tennessee woman. Metro Nashville police say 31-year-old Brian D. Conley is charged with the “brutal murder” of Melissa Hamilton, who was found dead early Wednesday. Citing a police statement, news outlets report surveillance video shows Conley entering Crossroads Counseling late Tuesday, when a group counseling session Hamilton was working with ended. Police say Hamilton and Conley briefly interact before the center's lights were turned off and Conley left through a rear exit. Police say there's no indication that he was a client at the center, which provides domestic violence and alcohol and drug treatment counseling.
METH ON A BUS
Man found with pounds of meth after Texas-to-Tennessee trip
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A parolee found with a large quantity of methamphetamine after a bus ride from Texas to Tennessee has been convicted of drug and weapons charges. Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee, say 42-year-old Corey Young was convicted Wednesday of possession of meth with intent to sell and a weapons charge. Investigators say the Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident was wearing a red coat with gold glitter when organized crime officers boarded and searched a Megabus that had arrived at a Memphis bus station from Dallas in January. Young left behind a carry-on bag containing four bags with 10 pounds of meth inside.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION
Tennessee preservation grant applications being accepted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's State Historic Preservation Office is taking grant applications for preservation projects. The office doesn't know yet how much funding will be available but expects it to be around $250,000. The office said in a news release that priorities will be based on the State Historic Preservation Office plan, including areas of rapid growth and development, other threats to cultural resources and other factors. Applications are available at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation online grants system and at the Tennessee Historical Commission site. Grant applications must be completed by Jan. 31.
AP-US-EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Blind inmate executed in Tennessee for woman's 1991 killing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has put a 53-year-old blind inmate to death in the electric chair for his conviction in the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend. Thursday's execution was only the second of a blind inmate in the U.S. since the nation's reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976. Prison officials say Hall was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a Nashville prison. He chose the chair over Tennessee's preferred execution method of lethal injection. Hall was convicted of killing Traci Crozier by setting her on fire in her car. Hall had his sight upon entering prison, but attorneys say he become functionally blind from improperly treated glaucoma.