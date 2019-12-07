MPD: 8 indicted for aggravated riot after unrest in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for six people who have been indicted on charges of aggravated riot.
This is in connection with the unrest in Frayser that followed the shooting of Brandon Webber back in June.
A grand jury handed up indictments for
- 18-year-old Jashuan Hall,
- 19-year-old Derrion Childs,
- 20-year-old Dazjah Crump,
- 22-year-old Darrin Askew,
- 29-year-old Jamal Henderson, and
- 37-year-old Karlando Clark
Investigators are still working to identify additional suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation.
