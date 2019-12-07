St. Jude hosts pasta party for top fundraisers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual St. Jude Heroes Celebratory Pasta Party is currently underway.
It’s the last event before the big event Saturday.
The St. Jude Pasta Party is an invite-only carbohydrate lover's dream.
This event is reserved for the runners who have been raising money for the hospital.
St. Jude has over 7,000 "heroes" participating in race day.
About 900 patient families will be participating in festivities.
The St. Jude Memphis Marathon is a major way to make sure parents don't have to worry about paying for treatment, but just focus on getting better.
St. Jude Heroes start to arrive at Auto Zone Park at 5:30 a.m.
The 5K and 10K starts at 7 a.m. at Auto Zone Park at B.B. King and Monroe.
The Marathon and Half Marathon start at 8 a.m. at Fed Ex Forum at B.B. King and Lt. Lee Ave.
The Kids Marathon starts at 1:30 p.m. outside of Autozone Park at B.B King and Monroe.
All of that adds up to the single largest fundraiser for St. Jude.
These runners help to raise about $12 million to help childhood cancer.
