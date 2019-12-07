St. Jude Memphis Marathon ready to kicks into gear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Memphis Marathon has been a trending topic in the Bluff City this week and the race is hours away from flooding the streets of Downtown Memphis.
Organizers are hopeful this weekend will raise a record breaking -- $12 million to fight childhood cancer. ALSAC CEO and President Rick Shadyac believes the race is not only a great fundraiser but also a time for family to unite in a common cause.
There’s a lot going on Saturday which means there will be a lot of traffic and road closures. Memphis police are expecting about 70,000 people on the road for the marathon alone.
Marathon officials say participants from 17 different countries are participating this year. Racers will make their way to the starting line at FedExForum before 8 a.m. to run the 26.2-mile marathon.
