Tigers basketball looking for cohesion at Birmingham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 15th ranked Memphis Tigers Basketball team is in Birmingham for Saturday’s game against UAB.
The Tigers whipped the Blazers in Memphis last year with a senior laden team. This time, Penny Hardaway puts his heralded freshmen to the test.
"It’s a true road test in someone else’s arena with their home team being there,” Says Hardaway. “And it is a game where they don’t like us and we don’t like them. It’s always been that way. It’s just been a knockdown, drag out battle with UAB over the years.”
Tip time for the Tigers and Blazers in Birmingham is 4:30 p.m.
