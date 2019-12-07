Tigers, Bearcats ready for rematch for AAC Football Championship

“This off season, I spent a lot of time looking back at the championship games over the last couple of years. We had leads in both games, obviously lost both of those late on the road, really succumbed to the momentum swings and things that were disappointing for me and the program," said U of M Head Coach Mike Norvell. "We try to plan everything from January forward to prepare for this moment, and there were a lot of things that showed up through the season, how we responded in games, how we finished games. Some of the adversity that showed up, and our guys always responded. To say that there’s been some big change, it’s been the same expectation from the first practice to this morning, our last regular season practice, we’re just trying to get better in every aspect.”